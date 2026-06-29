AstraZeneca Advances Rare Bone Disease Pipeline While Enhertu Expands In Europe

Efzimfotase Alfa Meets Primary And Secondary Endpoints In HPP Trial

Patients treated with efzimfotase alfa achieved a median Radiographic Global Impression of Change (RGI-C) score of 1.67 at week 25, compared with 0 in the placebo group, representing a statistically significant difference (p=0.0003).

The trial also met its key secondary endpoint, with patients receiving the therapy showing significant improvement in Rickets Severity Score versus placebo.

Beyond bone health, efzimfotase alfa demonstrated improvements in measures of physical function and quality of life, including gains in Pediatric Outcomes Data Collection Instrument scores and clinically meaningful improvement in the Six-Minute Walk Test.

Safety Profile Remains Favorable

In the Phase 3 CHESTNUT trial, children who switched from Strensiq to efzimfotase alfa experienced treatment-emergent adverse events at rates comparable to those who remained on Strensiq, while maintaining bone health outcomes through week 25.

AstraZeneca said efzimfotase alfa was generally well-tolerated across all three Phase 3 studies.

A pooled analysis from the MULBERRY and HICKORY studies showed the annualized injection-site reaction rate was five times lower with efzimfotase alfa than that observed with Strensiq in registrational studies.

Patients treated with efzimfotase alfa also recorded a median of 98.8% injection-site-reaction-free days during treatment.

Enhertu Receives EU Tumor-Agnostic Approval

The approval was based on data from the Phase 2 DESTINY-PanTumor02, DESTINY-Lung01, and DESTINY-CRC02 trials, which demonstrated confirmed objective response rates ranging from 46.9% to 52.9% across multiple tumor types.

Following the approval, AstraZeneca will make a $25 million milestone payment to Daiichi Sankyo tied to the tumor-agnostic indication.

AZN Stock Price Activity: AstraZeneca shares were up 0.64% at $189.62 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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