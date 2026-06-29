Evommune's Skin Disorder Study Falls Short

The update prompted the clinical-stage biotechnology company to discontinue development of the drug candidate for the indication.

The study enrolled 160 patients with antihistamine-refractory moderate-to-severe CSU, an inflammatory condition causing recurring, itchy hives or swelling (angioedema) that lasts for more than 6 weeks without an obvious external trigger.

Evommune said the trial did not achieve its primary endpoint, which measured the mean change from baseline in the Urticaria Activity Score over seven days (UAS7) at Week 12.

None of the tested doses demonstrated a statistically significant benefit over placebo.

Evommune To Evaluate EVO756 In Other Indications

“EVO756 previously delivered positive Phase 2 data in chronic inducible urticaria and showed clear target engagement in the Phase 1 trial,” Eugene Bauer, Chief Medical Officer of Evommune, said.

However, he added that the lack of efficacy at Week 12 in the current study means the company will not advance the program further in chronic spontaneous urticaria.

We have also initiated screening in a Phase 2b trial of EVO756 in migraine prophylaxis, and expect patient dosing to commence imminently. For EVO301, our IL-18BP fusion protein, we recently reported positive Phase 2a proof-of-concept data in AD and look forward to moving the program into a robust Phase 2b AD trial.”

“With a strong cash position supporting our anticipated operations through 2028, we believe we are well-positioned to execute on key milestones and further advance our pipeline of therapies addressing chronic inflammatory diseases,” Peña further added.

William Blair on Monday downgraded from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Matt Phipps highlighted that EVO301 (IL-18 inhibitor) has achieved strong proof of concept in AD and can be a major value driver with blockbuster potential.

Phipps also noted that the Phase 2b trial is expected to start in mid-2027, and the results are expected by the second half of 2028.

EVMN Price Action: Evommune shares were down 36.30% at $16.04 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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