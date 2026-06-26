Cumberland Pharma Stock Jumps On Phase 2 FIGHT DMD Trial Update

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals recently presented updated results from its Phase 2 FIGHT DMD trial at the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy conference, showcasing ifetroban’s cardioprotective effects in DMD patients.

The trial demonstrated a significant 5.4% improvement in left ventricular ejection fraction and reductions in cardiac damage markers, reinforcing the drug’s potential to address a critical unmet need in treating DMD-related cardiomyopathy.

Long-Term Safety Data Reinforces Ifetroban Profile

New findings from the Phase 2 FIGHT DMD trial, supported by long-term safety data from the ongoing open-label extension, further characterize the cardioprotective effect exerted by ifetroban in DMD cardiomyopathy.

Through 36 months of treatment across both the Phase 2 trial and the open-label extension, ifetroban maintained a favorable safety profile in DMD patients with no treatment-related serious adverse events or new safety concerns.

Biomarker Analysis Supports Therapeutic Mechanism

These confirmatory findings further support the potential therapeutic mechanisms for ifetroban in DMD cardiomyopathy.

Cumberland Pharma Price Action

CPIX Stock Price Activity: Cumberland Pharma shares were up 8.64% at $6.47 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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