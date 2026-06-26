Acadia Pharma Stock Jumps After European Panel Reverses Course On Rett Syndrome Therapy

This news comes during a mixed market day, with the health care sector gaining about 2.76%, while the broader S&P 500 remains flat.

• ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s fueling ACAD momentum?

ACAD Stock Jumps On CHMP Recommendation For DAYBU In EU

The CHMP has recommended granting marketing authorization for DAYBU (trofinetide), which, if approved by the European Commission, would be the first treatment for Rett syndrome symptoms in the EU.

This recommendation is based on positive results from the Phase 3 LAVENDER study, which showed significant improvements in core features of the condition.

In February, the CHMP voted negatively for trofinetide for Rett syndrome, following its recent CHMP oral explanation.

ACAD Technical Analysis: Momentum, Overbought Signals and Resistance

Acadia Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at $26.57, significantly above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $22.02, indicating strong short-term momentum.

The stock is also 23.1% above its 20-day SMA, suggesting a bullish trend, although the relative strength index (RSI) is at 82.37, indicating that the stock is in overbought territory.

While the 50-day SMA is below the current price, the 50-day SMA has recently crossed below the 200-day SMA, marking a death cross in March, which could signal caution for longer-term investors.

The stock’s current price is also nearing key resistance at $28, which could be a pivotal point for future price action.

How ACAD Ranks On Value and Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Acadia Pharmaceuticals, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 63.15 — The stock is reasonably valued relative to peers.

: 63.15 — The stock is reasonably valued relative to peers. Momentum: 29.67 — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Acadia Pharmaceuticals’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile, with a solid value ranking but weak momentum indicators. This suggests that while the stock may be fairly valued, it faces challenges in maintaining upward momentum in the current market environment.

Top ETFs Holding Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Alger Weatherbie Enduring Growth ETF (NYSE:AWEG): 4.64% Weight

ACAD Stock Price Activity: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares were up 8.60% at $26. at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock