EU Launches Antitrust Probe Into Sanofi Over Allegedly Misleading Flu Vaccine Claims

The latest action follows unannounced inspections conducted at Sanofi’s premises in September 2025.

Benzinga reached out to Sanofi for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Commission Raises Concerns Over Messaging Campaign

According to the Commission, Sanofi may have portrayed Fluad as inferior to Efluelda despite recommendations from health authorities supporting the rival vaccine for vulnerable patients with risk factors.

The investigation focuses primarily on communications directed at healthcare professionals in Germany and France, markets where the Commission preliminarily believes Sanofi holds a dominant position.

Regulators are examining several aspects of Sanofi’s messaging, including claims that the scientific evidence supporting Fluad was weaker than that underpinning Efluelda.

Officials are also reviewing whether Sanofi provided misleading or inaccurate interpretations of national vaccination recommendations.

In Germany, the Commission is further scrutinizing claims suggesting that recommendations supporting Fluad remained subject to unresolved scientific objections from medical professional societies.

Potential Violation Of EU Competition Rules

If the allegations are substantiated, the conduct could constitute an abuse of a dominant market position.

Alongside the proceedings, regulators issued a Preliminary Assessment outlining the facts and competition concerns identified so far. Sanofi now has the opportunity to propose commitments aimed at addressing those concerns.

SNY Stock Price Activity: Sanofi shares were up 1.58% at $42.46 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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