The Japanese Patent Office allowed Patent Application No. 2025-049941, covering the use of A3 adenosine receptor agonists, including Can-Fite’s lead drug candidate Namodenoson, for inducing fat loss and treating obesity and related metabolic disorders.

The patent strengthens Can-Fite’s intellectual property position in Japan, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical markets. The company said it already has patent protection for the technology in the United States, Canada, Australia and Israel.

Namodenoson Obesity Opportunity

Can-Fite said the expanding patent estate supports Namodenoson’s positioning in obesity and metabolic diseases.

The company cited peer-reviewed research in the International Journal of Obesity that demonstrated Namodenoson’s anti-obesity activity and supported its mechanism of action.

Namodenoson is an oral, highly selective A3 adenosine receptor agonist with an established safety profile from clinical studies.

Can-Fite said preclinical and clinical findings suggest the drug may reduce fat accumulation while improving metabolic parameters.

Pipeline And Executive Comment

Namodenoson is also being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for advanced liver cancer, has completed a Phase 2a study in pancreatic cancer, and is enrolling patients for a Phase 2b trial in MASH.

"The allowance of this patent in Japan significantly strengthens our global intellectual property portfolio in one of the world’s most important pharmaceutical markets," said Pnina Fishman, chairperson and chief scientific officer of Can-Fite.

What Can-Fite BioPharma Does And Its Drug Pipeline

Can-Fite BioPharma is a clinical-stage biotech developing oral small-molecule drugs for cancer, inflammatory and liver diseases, including Namodenoson.

The Japan patent allowance strengthens Namodenoson’s protection in obesity and metabolic diseases, supporting future partnering opportunities.

CANF Analyst Price Targets

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $6.00. Recent analyst moves include:

D. Boral Capital : Upgraded to Buy (Target $7.00) (May 13)

: Upgraded to Buy (Target $7.00) (May 13) HC Wainwright & Co. : Buy (Raises Target to $5.00) (May 12)

: Buy (Raises Target to $5.00) (May 12) D. Boral Capital: Downgraded to Hold (Dec. 24, 2025)

CANF Stock Price Action

CANF Stock Price Activity: Can Fite Biopharma shares were up 13.6% at $3.34 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock