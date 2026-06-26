What's Going On With IceCure Medical Stock On Friday?

IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICCM) stock fell more than 10% during Friday’s session.

On Thursday, the company said it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market’s minimum bid price requirement, removing the listing deficiency related to its share price.

This compliance was confirmed after the stock maintained a closing bid price of $1.00 or greater for ten consecutive business days from June 4 to June 17, 2026, which has now closed the bid price deficiency matter with Nasdaq.

IceCure Medical (ICCM) Business Overview And ProSense System

IceCure Medical develops and markets liquid nitrogen-based cryoablation systems that destroy benign and cancerous tumors by freezing them.

The company’s flagship ProSense system is marketed globally, focusing on minimally invasive procedures for various types of tumors.

The commercial-stage medical device company engaged in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems and technologies based on liquid nitrogen for treating tumors.

Its cryoablation technology serves as a minimally invasive alternative to surgical interventions for tumors.

This recent compliance with Nasdaq is crucial as it reflects the company’s ability to maintain its listing and continue its operations without the pressure of delisting.

The focus on minimally invasive treatments positions IceCure Medical as a significant player in the evolving landscape of cancer treatment technologies.

Last week, IceCure Medical reported a 70% jump in its U.S. commercial install base for ProSense, its breast cancer cryoablation system, following FDA marketing authorization in October 2025.

The company said the increase reflects faster commercial adoption, rising physician demand, and broader expansion of its United States presence.

IceCure has continued placing new ProSense systems in clinics and hospitals across the country.

ICCM Stock Price Activity: Icecure Medical shares were down 11.97% at $6.180 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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