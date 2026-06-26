What's Going On With Catheter Precision Stock On Friday?

Catheter Precision Inc. (AMEX:VTAK) stock traded higher during Friday’s session after the stock gained nearly 25% over the week.

The rally follows a series of company announcements that boosted investor sentiment. Earlier this week, the stock jumped 17.39% after Catheter Precision announced a partnership with GSE Worldwide and secured new patents covering its heart failure and vascular closure technologies.

The company also said its regional air mobility subsidiary, Flyte, partnered with GSE Worldwide and PGA Tour professional Emiliano Grillo. The announcement appeared to add to the stock’s momentum.

VTAK Business Overview And Products

The micro-cap company is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical technologies focused on cardiac electrophysiology.

Its primary products include the VIVO System, which offers 3D cardiac mapping, and LockeT, a suture retention device used in catheterization procedures.

The recent news about partnerships and patents is crucial for Catheter Precision as it seeks to enhance its market position and attract investor interest.

With a market capitalization of $2.48 million, the company is navigating a challenging landscape but is actively working to expand its intellectual property and product offerings.

In March, the company announced new institutional capital commitments supporting its next phase of growth.

VTAK Price Action: Catheter Precision shares were up 4.13% at $1.259 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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