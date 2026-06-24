EXCLUSIVE: NurExone Targets Mexico Wellness Market With Exosome Supply Agreement (UPDATED)

Editor’s Note: The story has been updated to correct NurExone’s headquarters

The companies intend to finalize a definitive agreement within 45 calendar days.

If completed, the arrangement would mark Exo-Top’s first structured commercial entry for its naïve MSC-derived exosome portfolio.

Proposed Agreement Targets Mexico And Broader Latin American Expansion

Under the MOU, ExoLyra would receive exclusive rights to market, import, and sell Exo-Top’s naïve exosome products in Mexico.

The agreement also provides ExoLyra with a preferential right to negotiate exclusive distribution rights for Brazil and Panama for two years.

Outside Mexico, the proposed agreement would grant ExoLyra non-exclusive global sales rights, subject to customer pre-clearance and customer-specific exclusivity provisions tied to purchase thresholds.

NurExone said the structure aligns with its dual-track strategy of generating near-term revenue opportunities through Exo-Top’s commercial products while continuing to advance its regulated ExoPTEN therapeutic pipeline.

Financial Commitments And Performance Requirements Detailed

The proposed Mexico exclusivity period would initially span three years, with extension options that could bring the total term to 10 years if performance requirements are met.

ExoLyra has agreed under the MOU to fund initial distribution and market penetration efforts with available capital of at least $800,000, including licensing fees.

The agreement also calls for a non-refundable territorial exclusivity fee totaling $180,000, consisting of a $40,000 payment upon signing the definitive agreement and an additional $140,000 payment once products are ready for commercial shipment.

Beginning in the fourth year, Exo-Top would also be entitled to an annual sales maintenance fee of $100,000.

Minimum Purchase Thresholds Tied To Exclusivity

To retain exclusivity in Mexico, ExoLyra would need to satisfy minimum annual purchase commitments, beginning with 20,000 units during the first 18 months, increasing to 35,000 units in Year 2, 50,000 units in Year 3, and 60,000 units annually from Year 4 onward.

At least half of those annual minimum purchases must be distributed within Mexico.

ExoLyra would also assume responsibility for regulatory compliance, including marketing, importation, distribution, labeling, and product classification requirements across active territories.

NRXBF Price Action: NurExone Biologic shares were trading at $0.40 on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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