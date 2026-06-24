Viking Therapeutics Phase 1 Study To Assess Safety Of VK3019

The trial launch follows the filing and clearance of VK3019’s investigational new drug application by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Phase 1 study is designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled single ascending dose trial involving healthy adults with a body mass index of 30 or greater.

Researchers will primarily evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of single subcutaneous doses of VK3019. The study will also include exploratory assessments examining changes in body weight following a single dose.

Preclinical Findings Showed Weight Loss Potential

According to Viking, preclinical studies involving internally developed DACRA compounds demonstrated significant effects on food intake, metabolism and body weight in healthy rats and diet-induced obese mice.

Data showed the compounds reduced food intake in lean rats during the first 72 hours following administration. After 72 hours, animals treated with the compounds experienced body weight reductions of as much as 8% compared with control-treated animals.

VK2735 Program Continues To Advance

Separately, Viking is conducting Phase 3 VANQUISH studies evaluating subcutaneous VK2735, a dual glucagon-like peptide 1 and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor agonist, in patients with obesity or overweight conditions.

The VANQUISH program consists of two trials. VANQUISH-1 is studying adults with obesity, while VANQUISH-2 is enrolling adults with obesity and Type 2 diabetes. Both studies are evaluating once-weekly subcutaneous injections over 78 weeks.

Company Pursues Oral Formulation And Flexible Dosing

Alongside the injectable formulation, Viking is also advancing an oral tablet version of VK2735. The company said an approved oral version would represent the first oral dual agonist available on the market.

Viking plans to begin a Phase 3 trial of oral VK2735 in obesity and overweight patients later this year.

The company is additionally studying alternative dosing strategies for VK2735 aimed at supporting long-term weight maintenance.

A Phase 1 study initiated in October 2025 is assessing various maintenance dosing regimens, with results expected in the third quarter of 2026.

Viking Therapeutics Price Action

VKTX Stock Price Activity: Viking Therapeutics shares were up 0.83% at $35.10 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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