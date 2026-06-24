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A person's bare abdomen shows an insulin pump infusion set connected to a pump held in their jeans pocket.
June 24, 2026 8:01 AM 2 min read

EXCLUSIVE: Modular Medical Transitions To Commercial Stage With Pivot Insulin Pump Launch

The launch also represents the beginning of real-world patient use of the company’s insulin delivery platform. The FDA approved the insulin pump in June.

Pivot Designed To Simplify Insulin Delivery

The company on Wednesday said that Pivot is only the second fully electronic, tubeless insulin pump currently available in the U.S.

The device features a removable two-part design, a 3-milliliter reservoir, and an intuitive user interface intended to make insulin pump therapy easier to adopt and use.

The wearable system is designed to support everyday activities, including showering and sports, without requiring battery recharging while maintaining connectivity and clinical accuracy.

Modular Medical said its patented technology aims to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and effectiveness in insulin delivery. The company is focused on making advanced insulin delivery systems more affordable and easier to learn.

Company Targets Adults Still Using Daily Injections

Pivot is specifically designed for adults with diabetes who rely on multiple daily injections and have not transitioned to pump therapy because of cost, complexity, or usability concerns.

The company refers to this patient population as “almost-pumpers,” estimating that roughly 70% of insulin-dependent adults remain on daily injections.

Modular Medical believes this segment represents a multibillion-dollar opportunity within the diabetes technology market.

Phased Commercial Rollout Planned Through 2026

Modular Medical said the full commercial launch will occur in phases. Initial efforts will focus on select high-volume endocrinology practices, with expansion planned across multiple metropolitan markets by late 2026.

MODD Stock Price Activity: Modular Medical shares were up 7.95% at $4.63 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock

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