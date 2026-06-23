Why Is Natera Stock Gaining Tuesday?

The recognition marks the third NCCN guideline recommendation for circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) testing, which could enhance treatment protocols for patients, reflecting positively on Natera’s market position and growth potential.

NCCN Signatera Guideline Update

The NCCN has updated its Clinical Practice Guidelines to include Signatera-guided adjuvant treatment for muscle-invasive bladder cancer, highlighting the importance of ctDNA testing in clinical decision-making.

The update is supported by evidence from the IMvigor011 trial, which demonstrated the effectiveness of Signatera in guiding treatment decisions post-surgery.

Natera Technical Analysis

Natera remains in a strong uptrend. The stock trades about 9.6% above its 20-day simple moving average of $216.66. It also trades about 14% to 15% above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages. Those averages sit near $206 to $208.

That shows strong demand. However, the stock may need time to digest its recent gains. The MACD is above its signal line. That suggests buyers still have control.

Key resistance is near $247. That level sits below the 52-week high of $256.36. Key support is near $209. That area is close to the 50-day moving average of $208.39.

Earnings And Price Forecasts

Natera is expected to report earnings on August 6. Analysts expect a loss of 51 cents per share. That would improve from a loss of 74 cents a year earlier. Revenue is expected to rise to $660.65 million from $546.6 million.

The stock has a consensus Buy rating from 14 analysts. The average price forecast is $260.18. The high forecast is $300, while the low forecast is $220.

Recent analyst actions include RBC Capital with an Outperform rating and a $275 price forecast on June 11. Goldman Sachs started coverage with a Neutral rating and a $245 price forecast on June 5. Wolfe Research has an Outperform rating and a $260 price forecast from June 2.

ETF Exposure

Natera has notable exposure in several biotech ETFs.

This matters because ETF inflows and outflows can affect demand for Natera shares.

Natera Stock Price Action

NTRA Stock Price Activity: Natera shares were up 3.42% at $236.63 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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