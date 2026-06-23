What's Going On With Definium Therapeutics Stock Tuesday?

Seeks Capital To Advance Depression Drug

Definium intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for the research and development of its product candidates, including preparation activities for the potential commercialization of DT120 ODT, if approved.

On Monday, Definium Therapeutics shared topline results from the Emerge Phase 3 study evaluating a single dose of DT120 (lysergide) ODT 100 µg in adults with major depressive disorder.

The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement from baseline compared with placebo, as measured by the change in MADRS total score at week 6.

Definium Therapeutics Technical Analysis

The stock’s recent performance shows a notable 12-month gain of 138.43%, indicating strong long-term momentum. However, the current price of $34.43 is significantly above key moving averages, with the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at $24.34, suggesting that the stock may be overextended.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently stands at 84.57, indicating the stock is in overbought territory and could pull back. This high RSI level suggests that the stock may be due for a correction, especially in light of the recent public offering announcement.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $43.22. Recent analyst moves include:

Baird: Outperform (Raises Price Forecast to $57) (June 23)

Outperform (Raises Price Forecast to $57) (June 23) Needham Buy (Raises Price Forecast to $50) (June 23)

Buy (Raises Price Forecast to $50) (June 23) Leerink Partners : Outperform (Raises Price Forecast to $52.00) (June 22)

: Outperform (Raises Price Forecast to $52.00) (June 22) Oppenheimer: Outperform (Raises Price Forecast to $60.00) (June 22)

DFTX Stock Price Activity: Definium Therapeutics shares were up 4.25% at $38.24 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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