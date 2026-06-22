MapLight Therapeutics Autism Drug Shows Mixed Potential In Adolescents

The trial missed the trial’s primary endpoint while demonstrating clinically meaningful improvements in irritability among a subgroup of adolescents.

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The findings, shared on Monday, could support further development of the drug in a more targeted patient population, reinforcing analysts’ views that ML-004 may still hold significant commercial potential.

Primary Endpoint Missed In Broad Autism Population

The IRIS study enrolled 161 participants, including 102 adolescents and 59 adults, and was designed as an exploratory Phase 2 trial to assess multiple clinical outcomes and identify the most suitable development strategy for ML-004.

The study failed to achieve its primary endpoint, which measured changes from baseline through week 12 in caregiver-reported social communication scores using the Autism Behavioral Inventory Social Communication Domain.

MapLight noted that social communication remains an area without approved pharmacological treatments and that validated measures capable of detecting treatment-related changes continue to be actively studied.

Adolescent Subgroup Demonstrates Strong Irritability Benefit

Despite the primary endpoint miss, ML-004 produced encouraging results in a prespecified subgroup of adolescents ages 12 to 17 who entered the study with moderate or greater irritability.

Among these participants, ML-004 generated clinically meaningful improvements versus placebo on the Aberrant Behavior Checklist-Irritability subscale, with a least squares mean difference of negative 9.58 and an effect size of 1.33.

The company also reported favorable results on the Clinician Global Impression-Improvement irritability domain, where adolescents receiving ML-004 showed greater improvement than those receiving a placebo.

Treatment benefits appeared strongest among adolescents with the highest baseline irritability levels.

Safety Profile Remains Favorable

MapLight said ML-004 was generally well tolerated, with all treatment-emergent adverse events classified as mild to moderate.

No serious or severe adverse events occurred among participants receiving ML-004. By comparison, placebo-treated participants experienced two severe treatment-emergent adverse events and one serious adverse event.

Investigators observed no extrapyramidal adverse events in patients receiving ML-004, while average weight gain during the study was lower in the treatment arm than in the placebo group.

MPLT Stock Price Activity: MapLight Therapeutics shares were up 5.52% at $30.41 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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