Less Volume, More Premium: Post-Ozempic Economics Are Killing The Quantity Model

For years, the average American weight grew alongside the economy, reaching an obesity rate of nearly 40%. Yet, with the popularization of GLP-1 medications, analysts and academics are examining a completely new angle – what happens when millions of people suddenly want smaller lunches?

The result is powerful appetite suppression, with users consuming up to 21% fewer calories. However, implications stretch far beyond the healthcare industry.

Disrupting the Food Chain

Food ranks at the very top among the fundamental drivers of consumer behavior. When pharmaceutical breakthroughs begin tinkering with appetite, the results ripple through the entire supply chain and show up in corporate earnings.

“While we’re all salivating at the prospect of where AI can go in the years ahead, perhaps the bigger leap in the near term is the technological miracle that is stopping us salivating at all,” Jim Reid, Deutsche Bank’s global head of macro and thematic strategy, wrote in a recent note.

Affordability is also improving. While GLP-1 therapies can cost as much as $1,000 per month out of pocket, upcoming Medicare changes are expected to allow millions of seniors to access the medications for roughly $50 monthly, CNBC reported.

Still, there are limits to the revolution. Nearly two-thirds of patients discontinue treatment within 12 weeks, and many regain weight after stopping, suggesting the most profound economic effects depend on long-term adherence.

Shifting Consumer Behavior

Researchers increasingly see a shift away from volume and toward what economists call “premiumization.” Consumers may eat less, but they appear willing to spend more on nutrient-dense products, particularly protein.

“That is, upon adoption, GLP-1 users desire lower volumes of protein but place greater value on nutrient density or other characteristics typically found in higher-margin food products,” said Justin Bina, assistant professor at Arizona State University.

That dynamic creates winners and losers.

Airlines may also emerge as unlikely winners. If average passenger weight falls significantly, fuel consumption declines as well. An analysis by Michigan State University found that lower passenger weight could reduce fuel use by 514 million gallons annually.

“The amount saved by the airlines would be approximately $2 billion dollars a year,” Professor Bill Knudson noted.

Assessing Market Exposure

Trucking feels the impact, too. With food consumption falling, analysts estimate demand could decline by roughly 3 million food-and-beverage truckloads annually.

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