Mark Cuban Says Insurers Could 'Game' Healthcare Reforms Unless Contracts Are Made Public

On Sunday, Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban said health insurers and hospitals could undermine healthcare cost-cutting reforms unless regulators require full public disclosure of pricing contracts and enforce stricter transparency rules.

Cuban Calls For Healthcare Contract Transparency

In a post on X, Cuban praised the administration’s efforts to reduce healthcare costs but said policymakers are overlooking a key issue: assuming insurers will share negotiated savings with plan holders.

"The expectation that giving insurance companies more leverage in certain negotiations will lead them to passing on any cost reductions to plan holders … is ridiculous," Cuban wrote.

He added, "That is not their culture."

He pointed to past disputes involving pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, arguing that insurers previously challenged regulations and created alternative fees to protect revenue.

"These are the same companies … they sued and found other ways to charge new fees," he said.

Cuban urged policymakers to prevent insurers and hospitals from "gaming" reforms by eliminating confidentiality clauses in contracts between insurers and healthcare providers.

He proposed requiring contracts to be publicly posted alongside hospital pricing information and suggested fines of $1 million per day for noncompliance.

"The ONLY way you are going to know the carriers and hospitals followed through and adhered by the rules, without gaming them, is by making them publish their contracts," Cuban wrote.

US Healthcare Costs Rise

U.S. healthcare costs were reported to be climbing across employers, hospitals, and households, with multiple warnings pointing to sustained financial pressure.

Earlier, the Kobeissi Letter, citing Mercer data, said health benefit costs per employee were projected to rise 6.7% in 2026 to at least $18,500, the sharpest increase in 15 years.

It also noted that insurers were expected to keep raising employer plan costs, while many companies were preparing higher premiums, deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses.

Meanwhile, West Health-Gallup research found healthcare costs were increasingly straining American households, with many cutting basic expenses, delaying care, or taking on debt to pay medical bills.

The burden was seen across income levels, including middle- and higher-income families.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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