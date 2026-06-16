Moderna Strengthens Commercial Strategy As Pipeline Advances

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) announced changes to its operating model and leadership structure. The biotechnology company is preparing for potential new product launches and advancing a broad pipeline.

The company said the changes will support both its near-term and long-term objectives.

On May 1, the COVID-19 vaccine maker reported a first-quarter adjusted loss of $1.18 per share, narrower than analysts' expectations for a loss of $3.81. The adjusted figure excludes litigation-related expenses of $2.22 per share.

Revenue totaled $389 million, exceeding the consensus estimate of $227.97 million.

Moderna reiterated its goal of up to 10% revenue growth in 2026, up from $1.94 billion in 2025, and expects the 2026 revenue split to be approximately 50% U.S. and 50% international.

President Stephen Hoge Takes Expanded Oversight Role

As part of the restructuring, Stephen Hoge will expand his responsibilities and oversee operational and cross-functional leadership across R&D, manufacturing, and commercial operations for Moderna's three franchises.

Moderna is currently managing a growing commercial portfolio, supported by four approved products in its infectious disease vaccine business.

The company is also preparing for the potential launch of up to three additional products in 2027 and 2028, including a flu-plus-COVID combination vaccine, a seasonal flu vaccine, and a norovirus vaccine.

Pipeline Progress Remains Key Focus For Moderna

Alongside its commercial ambitions, Moderna said it expects several important clinical milestones this year.

These include potential pivotal data readouts for its investigational individualized neoantigen therapy, Intismeran autogene, and its therapeutic candidate for propionic acidemia, a rare genetic disease.

Positive outcomes could support the launch of the company's first oncology and rare disease products.

MRNA Stock Price Activity: Moderna shares were up 6.35% at $55.44 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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