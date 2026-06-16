Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Rises On Plan To Split MRD, Immune Medicine Businesses

MRD And Immune Medicine Business Separation

The commercial-stage biotechnology company is evaluating strategic alternatives for its Immune Medicine segment, which has made strides in drug discovery and data capabilities.

With over 6 million functional T-cell receptor (TCR)-antigen pairs and well-characterized data sets on more than 10,000 patients, Immune Medicine is discovering pathogenic TCRs and the disease-causing antigens they bind.

The company expects to finalize its preferred path for separation by the end of 2026, aiming to unlock value for shareholders.

Adaptive’s MRD business revenue has grown from $103 million in 2023 to $212 million in 2025, and the business reported $15 million in 2025 adjusted EBITDA.

With more than 300 million covered lives, over 175 EMR-integrated accounts, and greater than 180 active biopharma trials, clonoSEQ is increasingly embedded in routine clinical practice and drug development.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $20.20. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $18.00) (May 12)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $18.00) (May 12) JP Morgan : Overweight (Lowers Target to $19.00) (May 6)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $19.00) (May 6) TD Cowen: Buy (Raises Target to $21.00) (May 6)

How Adaptive Biotechnologies Ranks On Momentum Versus The Market

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Adaptive Biotechnologies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 85.47) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Adaptive Biotechnologies’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum profile, indicating that the stock is currently outperforming the market despite recent price declines.

Investors should monitor upcoming developments closely as the company navigates its strategic separation.

ADPT Stock Price Activity: Adaptive Biotechnologies shares were up 0.74% at $17.59 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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