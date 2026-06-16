All participants in the second-dose cohort showed clinical responses after a single dose of the treatment, which was well tolerated, with no significant adverse effects reported, including no cases of cytokine release syndrome or capillary leak syndrome.

The company is progressing through dose escalation in this clinical study, aiming to establish the recommended Phase 2 dose by the end of 2026.

All Second-Cohort Participants Show Clinical Responses

The preliminary results indicate that all participants in the second dose cohort, who received three micrograms per kilogram of body weight, showed a reduction in Severity of Alopecia Tool (SALT) scores, suggesting the potential effectiveness of HCW9302 for treating alopecia areata.

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss, mostly in small, round patches. The company has initiated dosing for the third dose cohort and is on track with patient enrollment.

HCW9302 Supports Treg Cell Expansion Strategy

The company said these preliminary findings support the company’s belief that HCW9302 has the potential to activate and expand regulatory T (Treg) cells in patients, reducing inflammation, while minimizing the risk of broad immunosuppression or unwanted side effects caused by the activation of immune effector cells.

For alopecia areata, the company believes that HCW9302 can suppress the hair-follicle killing activities of the auto-reactive immune cells by activating and expanding Treg cells.

Safety Profile Remains Favorable For HCW Biologics

Additionally, HCW9302 treatment did not increase blood eosinophil counts, another serious side effect commonly associated with IL-2 therapy.

All reported HCW9302 treatment emergent adverse events were mild in severity and self-limiting and resolved without medical intervention. The most common side effect was a temporary injection-site reaction.

HCW Biologics Price Action

HCWB Price Action: HCW Biologics shares were down 3.69% at $1.17 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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