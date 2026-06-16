iRhythm Investigates Cyber Incident After Hackers Claim Access To Sensitive Data

According to an SEC filing filed on Monday, the company activated its cybersecurity response plan immediately after identifying suspicious activity and engaged external advisors and cybersecurity specialists to investigate and contain the incident.

Threat Actor Claimed Access To Sensitive Data

The company said it received communications from a threat actor last week alleging possession of sensitive information, including proprietary company data, patient-protected health information, and other personal information.

The threat actor demanded payment in exchange for not disclosing the data publicly.

Following an investigation, iRhythm confirmed that certain information had been exfiltrated from the affected third-party-hosted business applications. On June 10, 2026, the company determined that the incident was material due to the volume of potentially affected data.

iRhythm Core Operations Remain Unaffected

iRhythm said its investigation has not identified any impact on its products, clinical or medical device systems, patient safety, manufacturing and distribution operations, financial reporting systems, or its ability to continue serving patients.

The company added that the compromised information was obtained through social engineering targeting certain third-party-hosted business applications.

According to the filing, the incident did not involve iRhythm's clinical or medical device systems, customer connections, financial account information, or payment card data, which the company said it does not store or retain.

Investigation Continues

The company said it is continuing to evaluate the nature and scope of the breach, including the categories and volume of data involved and the number of affected individuals.

iRhythm said it does not believe the incident is reasonably likely to have a material impact on its financial condition or operating results.

The company also noted that it maintains cybersecurity insurance that may cover certain losses related to the incident, though it cautioned that coverage may not be sufficient to offset all potential costs.

iRhythm Analyst View

In an investor note on Monday, William Blair said, “…in the context of a stock that has already seen volatility, we wouldn’t be surprised if this causes another overhang on shares.

With shares trading at 4 times 2027 sales, analyst Brandon Vazquez maintains the Outperform rating, citing strong growth potential that should support upside in the shares.

IRTC Stock Price Activity: iRhythm Holdings shares were down 0.93% at $112.70 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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