Why Is Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Gaining Monday?

LXEO Stock Jumps

The gene therapy company finalized the protocol for its SUNRISE-FA 2 pivotal trial, which aims to evaluate LX2006 in patients with Friedreich ataxia cardiomyopathy.

The trial is set to begin enrollment by the end of June 2026, with the first patient expected to be dosed soon.

Lexeo expects a topline data readout in the second half of 2027 and an FDA submission under the accelerated approval pathway in the first half of 2028.

Lexeo Therapeutics Technical Outlook

Currently priced at $4.51, Lexeo Therapeutics is trading about 1.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $4.72, indicating a short-term bullish trend.

However, the stock remains significantly below its longer-term moving averages, with the 50-day SMA at $5.53, representing a 13.3% downside from the current price.

The MACD indicator is below its signal line, suggesting that momentum is fading after the recent upswing. This indicates that unless the stock can reclaim the signal line, upward pressure may continue to weaken.

Key Resistance : $5.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $5.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $4.00 — a level where buyers previously stepped in.

LXEO Stock Price Activity: Lexeo Therapeutics shares were up 12.81% at $4.935 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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