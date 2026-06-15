Traws Pharma Stock Falls As UK Regulator Delays Key Flu Study

The decline follows a recent update indicating that the planned Phase 2a human influenza challenge study for its lead compound, tivoxavir marboxil, has been deferred due to a negative review from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

TRAW Stock Drops After UK Regulator Delays Influenza Trial

Traws Pharma announced that its lead compound, tivoxavir marboxil, demonstrated efficacy in animal models but has hit a regulatory snag, delaying its clinical trials.

The company remains committed to developing long-acting antiviral therapies, emphasizing the ongoing public health threat posed by influenza.

Company Reaffirms Commitment To Long-Acting Antiviral Strategy

“While we have had a setback in the development of our lead compound for influenza, the program continues to be a high priority,” said Robert Redfield, Chief Medical Officer for Traws Pharma and former Head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

TRAW Stock Price Activity: Traws Pharma shares were down 24.09% at $0.97 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: motorolka/Shutterstock