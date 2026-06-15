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Cancer - Heart shape to represent medical care as concept. The word Cancer is a part of medical vocabulary in stock photo.
June 15, 2026 11:10 AM 2 min read

Small Biotech Context Therapeutics Reports 29% Response Rate In Ovarian Cancer Study

The data, based on a May 29, 2026, cutoff from the ongoing Phase 1 study, included 21 patients across ovarian, testicular, and endometrial cancers who received weekly doses ranging from 22.5 micrograms to 560 micrograms.

The biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing T cell-engaging bispecific antibodies for solid tumors.

Responses Observed At Active Dose Levels

Among patients treated at active dose levels of 140 micrograms to 280 micrograms, 13 patients received CTIM-76, and 10 were evaluable for efficacy after at least one post-baseline tumor assessment.

Seven platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients were efficacy-evaluable at these dose levels. Two patients achieved confirmed partial responses, resulting in an overall response rate of 29%.

The disease control rate reached 57%, with four of seven patients achieving either stable disease or a partial response.

Context Therapeutics said three early-cohort patients who achieved stable disease or better maintained treatment benefit for at least six months.

The company noted that the 560-microgram dose exceeded target exposure levels with weekly dosing and was not advanced further in development.

Safety Profile Supports Continued Development

According to the interim analysis, CTIM-76 demonstrated a safety profile consistent with the expected mechanism of action of T-cell engagers.

Most treatment-related adverse events occurred during the first or second dose and were predominantly Grade 1 or Grade 2 in severity.

The events were generally reversible with standard management.

Cytokine release syndrome events were infrequent among platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients treated at active dose levels. One of nine patients experienced a Grade 1 event, with no higher-grade CRS reported.

Pharmacokinetic Findings Suggest Dosing Flexibility

Pharmacokinetic analyses showed approximately dose-dependent increases in CTIM-76 exposure as dose levels increased.

The company said preliminary pharmacokinetic data support evaluating a dosing schedule of once every three weeks in future studies.

CNTX Price Action: Context Therapeutics shares were down 50.22% at $0.69 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $0.56, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock

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