Medicare's upcoming weight-loss drug program could create major bottlenecks for doctors as millions of seniors seek access to popular GLP-1 treatments such as Wegovy and Zepbound.

Clinicians are warning that the July rollout could become one of the biggest drug launches in recent years, potentially overwhelming an already strained healthcare system as patients rush to secure prescriptions, reported Axios.

Doctor Bottleneck Risk

The new program begins July 1 and allows eligible Medicare beneficiaries to access weight-loss drugs for a $50 monthly copay. Medicare has historically been prohibited from covering weight-loss medications, making this a major shift in access.

Roughly 14 million Medicare beneficiaries are overweight or obese, according to KFF, suggesting demand could surge immediately after launch.

Christopher Weber, a board member of the Obesity Medicine Association, said many patients have been waiting for this moment because they could not previously afford the medications. He told Axios that clinics already burdened by prior authorization requests could struggle to handle the incoming volume.

Before receiving coverage, patients must go through prior authorization, a verification process used to determine eligibility for the discounted drugs.

Doctors also worry about the clinical burden beyond paperwork. GLP-1 treatments often require careful monitoring, including dosage adjustments and counseling around side effects such as nausea, vomiting and excessive weight loss. That is especially important for older adults, who may face higher risks of frailty if weight drops too quickly.

Limited Program, Big Demand

The Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program, announced earlier by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, will offer eligible beneficiaries nationwide access to Wegovy at a $50 monthly copay through the end of 2027.

The temporary nature of the program adds another layer of urgency for patients seeking treatment.

Medicare also does not cover nutrition and behavioral support programs that often accompany obesity treatment, raising concerns that some seniors may not receive the full support needed for safe and sustainable weight loss.

Even with the discount, affordability may remain a challenge. KFF's Juliette Cubanski told Axios beneficiaries may face sticker shock when they learn the $50 monthly benefit does not count toward deductibles or out-of-pocket caps.

Eligibility may also be limited for some beneficiaries already receiving GLP-1 treatments through other Medicare coverage.

Rising GLP-1 demand comes amid broader healthcare cost inflation. Recent Mercer data showed prescription drug benefit costs are expected to rise around 9% in 2026, driven partly by expensive GLP-1 medications such as Wegovy and Ozempic.

Mercer also found insurers are tightening access to costly weight-loss drugs, with 6% of large employers dropping GLP-1 coverage in 2026 and 27% increasing utilization controls.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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