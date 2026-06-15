Mark Cuban Pushes 'Service Level Agreements' For Healthcare, Warns Failed Policies Should End

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban called for healthcare and benefits reform built on transparent data, measurable performance standards and automatic expiration rules for policies that fail to meet defined outcomes.

AI Healthcare Reform

On Sunday, in a post on X, Cuban wrote, "You can't jump to that conclusion in an AI world. We first have to clean things up so we have transparent data /pricing. Then we can evaluate it."

The billionaire entrepreneur said businesses could create a blueprint for broader healthcare coverage by improving how they structure employee benefits.

"Businesses, once they clean up their approach to benefits, can create a template for offering universal care for their own employees," he said.

He added, "Why couldn't that model, if it works well, be copied?"

Cuban acknowledged potential obstacles but argued that legislation should include strict accountability measures.

He said he would require "Service Level Agreements, cost, outcomes, access, quality and more" to be written into law.

"And if they are not, the whole thing sunsets," Cuban wrote. "It can then be revisited if the numbers and outcomes can be met."

He also criticized lawmakers for failing to build measurable performance standards into legislation.

AI Healthcare Investments Accelerate

The companies said the model is designed to improve diagnoses, treatment decisions and patient outcomes, with Mayo Clinic emphasizing success will be measured by patient impact rather than financial returns.

Anthropic and the Gates Foundation committed $200 million over four years to advance AI in healthcare and education.

The partnership will support AI tools for educators, improve AI capabilities in African languages and fund research into diseases, including HPV and preeclampsia, while also releasing public datasets and resources.

The company said more than 80% of member calls already use AI-assisted tools, and it plans to invest about $1.5 billion in 2026 to expand AI capabilities across its healthcare and pharmacy businesses.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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