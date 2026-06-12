Why Is Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Trading Higher On Friday?

An interim analysis of 40 patients completing Part A showed a 75% confirmed responder rate, improving on the prior >50% readout and reinforcing efficacy signals in the neuromuscular disease.

The drug also continued to show a clean safety profile, with no serious infections, no drug-induced lupus cases, and no safety-related discontinuations.

Investors are now looking to Part B data—up to 52 weeks of treatment in responders—expected by end-2026, as the next key validation point for durability and commercial potential.

Dianthus Analyst Says Data Eases Concerns

William Blair on Friday wrote, “Today's update should assuage classwide concerns about C1s inhibitors in CIDP and provide further evidence that the MOBILIZE failure was likely more related to trial design.”

Analyst Myles Minter noted that preclinical comparator studies suggest riliprubart is materially less potent than claseprubart at inhibiting the classical complement pathway.

He also pointed out that Dianthus management has questioned whether Sanofi’s riliprubart dosing in clinical trials has consistently achieved IC90 levels.

Following the MOBILIZE trial failure, Minter said riliprubart now faces significantly higher clinical, regulatory, and commercial risks, which could strengthen claseprubart’s commercial opportunity in CIDP if the CAPTIVATE program is successful.

William Blair reiterates an Outperform rating on Dianthus.

DNTH Stock Price Activity: Dianthus Therapeutics shares were up 7.57% at $82.24 at the time of publication Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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