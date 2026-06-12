Why Is Ascendis Pharma Stock Gaining Friday?

The stock rose in Friday trading following the announcement. The PaTH Forward trial enrolled 59 adults with hypoparathyroidism, and 56 participants completed the five-year study.

TransCon PTH is approved as YORVIPATH in the U.S., European Union, European Economic Area, and certain other markets for adult hypoparathyroidism patients.

Most Patients Maintained Treatment Goals At Five Years

The company said the therapy continued to replicate the effects of endogenous parathyroid hormone (PTH), supporting stable calcium control, kidney health, bone health, and quality of life while allowing most patients to discontinue conventional treatments.

Data from Week 266 showed that 82% of patients met a composite response endpoint that included maintaining normal serum calcium levels, avoiding active vitamin D, and limiting calcium supplementation to less than 600 mg per day.

Additionally, 88% of patients maintained normal albumin-adjusted serum calcium levels, while 96% achieved independence from active vitamin D therapy. Nearly all patients, 95%, were able to remain off therapeutic doses of calcium supplements.

Kidney Function And Quality Of Life Improvements Sustained

The study also showed durable kidney benefits. Mean estimated glomerular filtration rate increased by 9.4 mL/min/1.73 m² from baseline and remained elevated through five years of treatment.

Mean 24-hour urine calcium levels fell substantially, normalized within 26 weeks, and remained in the normal range through Week 266.

Patients also reported lasting improvements in symptoms, daily functioning, and cognitive well-being.

Safety Profile Remained Consistent

According to the company, TransCon PTH was generally well tolerated, with no new safety signals identified during the five-year follow-up.

Most treatment-emergent adverse events were mild to moderate, and no patient discontinued treatment because of the study drug.

ASND Stock Price Activity: Ascendis Pharma shares were up 3.60% at $223.37 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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