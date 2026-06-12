AbbVie Says Nine-Year Data Reinforces Venetoclax Benefit In Leukemia Patients

The company unveiled results from the Phase 3 CLL14 trial involving its venetoclax-based therapy for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

New Venetoclax Data At EHA 2026

AbbVie announced new Phase 3 data on a fixed-duration venetoclax-based combination at the EHA 2026 Congress, showcasing the enduring safety and efficacy of the treatment.

A final analysis of the Phase 3 CLL14 trial compared venetoclax plus obinutuzumab to chlorambucil plus obinutuzumab in previously untreated patients with CLL and coexisting medical conditions.

The data found that venetoclax plus obinutuzumab significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) compared to chlorambucil plus obinutuzumab.

The nine-year analysis demonstrated the long-term off-treatment efficacy and safety of the venetoclax plus obinutuzumab fixed-duration combination, with the median time to next treatment (TTNT) of 7.6 years.

After a median follow-up of 9.2 years, treatment with venetoclax plus obinutuzumab showed a median PFS of 6.4 years versus 3.2 years, respectively.

How AbbVie Ranks On Value, Growth, Quality And Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for ABBVIE, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 12.85 — The stock is trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: 12.85 — The stock is trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : 41.88 — Indicates moderate growth potential.

: 41.88 — Indicates moderate growth potential. Quality : 99.2 — The balance sheet remains healthy.

: 99.2 — The balance sheet remains healthy. Momentum: 43.66 — The stock is showing moderate momentum indicators.

The Verdict: ABBVIE’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a balanced profile with strong quality metrics but indicates a premium valuation. The moderate growth and momentum scores suggest that while the stock is solid, it may face challenges in maintaining upward momentum without additional catalysts.

ABBV ETF Exposure: Funds With The Biggest Weighting

Significance: Because ABBV carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

ABBV Price Action: AbbVie shares were up 0.41% at $225.70 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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