The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday expanded enhanced Ebola entry screening to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, adding a second checkpoint for travelers returning from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.

Atlanta joins Washington Dulles International Airport, designated earlier this week, as the only two U.S. airports currently conducting the screenings.

DRC Outbreak Raises U.S. Public Health Alert

The World Health Organization has confirmed 82 cases of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in the Congo, including seven confirmed deaths, 177 suspected deaths and nearly 750 suspected cases.

The CDC’s broader Ebola containment approach extends beyond entry screening to include overseas exit screening, airline illness reporting and post-arrival public health monitoring.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration banned non-citizens who had recently traveled to the Congo, Uganda or South Sudan from entering the United States. Hartsfield-Jackson has previously been used to screen passengers and has established operational procedures in place, the CDC said.

On Friday, WHO’s Africa regional director, Mohamed Yakub Janabi, warned it would be “a big mistake to underestimate” the Ebola outbreak.

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