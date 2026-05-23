Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
CDC sign at their headquarters in Atlanta. CDC
May 23, 2026 11:15 PM 2 min read

CDC Expands Ebola Screening To Atlanta Airport As Congo Outbreak Intensifies

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday expanded enhanced Ebola entry screening to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, adding a second checkpoint for travelers returning from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.

Atlanta joins Washington Dulles International Airport, designated earlier this week, as the only two U.S. airports currently conducting the screenings.

DRC Outbreak Raises U.S. Public Health Alert

The World Health Organization has confirmed 82 cases of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in the Congo, including seven confirmed deaths, 177 suspected deaths and nearly 750 suspected cases.

The CDC’s broader Ebola containment approach extends beyond entry screening to include overseas exit screening, airline illness reporting and post-arrival public health monitoring.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration banned non-citizens who had recently traveled to the Congo, Uganda or South Sudan from entering the United States. Hartsfield-Jackson has previously been used to screen passengers and has established operational procedures in place, the CDC said.

On Friday, WHO’s Africa regional director, Mohamed Yakub Janabi, warned it would be “a big mistake to underestimate” the Ebola outbreak.

Photo courtesy: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved