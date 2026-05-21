What's Going On With Immix Biopharma Stock Thursday?

AL amyloidosis is a disease in which abnormal light chain proteins accumulate in organs such as the heart and kidneys, potentially leading to organ failure. Immix Biopharma is developing cell therapies for blood cancers and related disorders.

Immix Biopharma (IMMX) Reports 95% Complete Response Rate

The company said 19 of the first 20 patients treated with NXC-201 achieved a complete response within one year, with no relapses reported to date.

The company plans to begin a Phase 3 trial in newly diagnosed AL amyloidosis patients, with the next clinical update expected in September 2026.

The data support Immix Biopharma’s planned multi-center, randomized Phase 3 study in newly diagnosed patients.

“Even in a heavily pretreated population of median 4 prior lines of therapy, we are pleased that NXC-201, as a 5th line of therapy, drives MRD-negativity, converting to durable CRs to-date, indicating that NXC-201 can eliminate the source of toxic light chains that clog up the heart, kidney and liver, causing organ failure and death in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis,” said Gabriel Morris, President, CFO of Immix Biopharma.

“In September 2026, we plan to present updated data from our ongoing NEXICART-2 trial. By the end of March 2027, we expect to present 1-year follow-up data of enrolled patients, which we expect will drive BLA submission and commercial launch,” Morris added.

Immix Biopharma Prices $150 Million Public Offering

Separately, Immix Biopharma priced a public offering of 16.78 million shares at $8.94 per share, raising gross proceeds of about $150 million.

The company said it plans to use the proceeds to fund development of NXC-201, working capital and general corporate purposes. Immix Biopharma expects the financing to support operations into mid-2028.

IMMX Technical Analysis: Key Support, Resistance And Momentum

Currently, Immix Biopharma’s stock price sits at $9.28, which is 4.7% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $9.58. The stock has shown strong performance over the past year, with a remarkable 339.47% increase, indicating robust long-term momentum.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is currently below its signal line, suggesting that momentum is fading compared to the prior upswing.

This indicates that while the stock has been performing well, there may be cooling upside pressure unless it can reclaim that baseline.

Key Resistance : $11.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $11.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $8.00 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in.

IMMX Stock Price Activity: Immix Biopharma shares were down 6.15% at $8.390 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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