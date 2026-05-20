Bristol-Myers Squibb-Anthropic AI Deal Targets Faster Drug Discovery

The collaboration aims to enhance the discovery and development of new medicines, leveraging Anthropic’s advanced AI capabilities to connect over 30,000 employees with critical institutional knowledge.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Partners With Anthropic To Deploy AI

The partnership with Anthropic marks a significant step for Bristol-Myers Squibb in integrating AI into its workflows, focusing on areas expected to yield high impact.

The initiative builds on over three years of AI investment at the company, aiming to streamline processes in research, clinical development, and manufacturing.

The companies plan to use artificial intelligence, multimodal real-world data, and advanced data science tools to refine drug development strategies in oncology and neuroscience.

The initiative will leverage Tempus’ AI-enabled analytical platform, Lens, to analyze a large library of de-identified multimodal patient records.

The companies said the collaboration is intended to strengthen Bristol Myers Squibb’s development portfolio by testing trial assumptions, identifying appropriate patient populations, and improving control group validation.

Top ETFs Holding Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock

Significance: Because BMY carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

BMY Price Action: Bristol-Myers Squibb shares were up 0.12% at $58.38 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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