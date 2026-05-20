Obamacare Meltdown? Sharp ACA Enrollment Drop Expected As Pandemic-Era Subsidies End

Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace enrollment could fall sharply in 2026 after enhanced federal premium subsidies expired at the end of last year, according to a report published Tuesday by health policy research group KFF.

The Affordable Care Act marketplace, commonly known as Obamacare, provides government-subsidized health insurance coverage for millions of Americans who do not receive insurance through employers.

KFF estimated average ACA marketplace enrollment could fall to around 17.5 million people in 2026 from 22.3 million in 2025, with higher insurance costs pressuring consumers. The group also warned that many enrollees may drop coverage or fail to pay premiums during the year as affordability pressures intensify.

Average monthly premium payments rose 58% year-over-year from $113 to $178 after enhanced pandemic-era tax credits expired, while average deductibles jumped 37% to a record $3,786 in 2026.

KFF said more consumers shifted toward lower-premium bronze plans, which generally carry higher out-of-pocket medical costs. Bronze-plan selection rose to a record 40% in 2026 from 30% a year earlier, while silver-plan enrollment fell to a record low.

Subsidy Cliff Drives Coverage Losses

According to KFF, a disproportionately large share of the enrollment decline came from consumers earning slightly above 400% of the federal poverty level, commonly known as the "subsidy cliff." These households lost eligibility for enhanced premium assistance after the credits expired.

People earning between 400% and 500% of the federal poverty level accounted for 27% of the drop in ACA sign-ups despite representing only 3% of marketplace enrollment in 2025, the report said.

The report also showed that younger adults ages 18 to 34 accounted for nearly half of the overall decline in marketplace sign-ups.

Premium Pressure Builds

The findings add to broader concerns around healthcare affordability and mounting financial pressure across the ACA marketplace.

KFF's latest report suggests many consumers are already adjusting by shifting toward cheaper bronze-tier plans with lower monthly premiums but significantly higher deductibles and out-of-pocket costs.

The report also noted that the share of marketplace consumers selecting bronze plans climbed to a record 40% in 2026, while silver-plan enrollment fell to its lowest level since the ACA marketplaces launched.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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