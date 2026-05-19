Trump's Stock Picks Perfectly Timed With New Medicare Rules: Report

Trump's Eli Lilly Purchases Coincided With GLP-1 Policy Developments

Citing disclosure forms signed by Trump, KFF Health News reported seven purchases of Eli Lilly shares through the end of March. The first transaction occurred on January 6, according to the filings.

The company, valued at nearly $1 trillion by the market, has become a major player in the growing GLP-1 weight-loss drug market.

The timing of the investments aligned with several administration initiatives tied to Medicare coverage of obesity treatments.

The proposed initiative was viewed as a temporary bridge program that could later lead to permanent Medicare reimbursement for weight-loss treatments. Drugmakers were required to submit applications for participation by January 8.

Eli Lilly was later named as one of the participating manufacturers in the program. The company described the inclusion as a "significant milestone" for its obesity treatment business.

West Pharmaceutical Investment Also Tied To GLP-1 Market

West Pharmaceutical manufactures injectable delivery systems used in drug treatments and recently cited growth in its GLP-1 segment as a contributor to higher quarterly revenue.

Trump Organization Says Investments Are Independently Managed

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization told Reuters that Trump's investment holdings are maintained through discretionary accounts managed independently by third-party financial institutions.

According to the statement, trading decisions and portfolio balancing are handled through automated systems controlled by those firms.

According to Reuters, the ​president's assets are held in a trust controlled by his children.

LLY Price Action: Eli Lilly shares were up 2.73% at $1015.09 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Over the past month, LLY has gained about 9.4% versus a 3.9% rise in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 6% year-to-date compared to the index's 7.4% gain.

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