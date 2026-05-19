ImmunityBio Says ANKTIVA Combo Outperformed Rival Bladder Cancer Therapies

ImmunityBio Presents Comparative ANKTIVA Data

ANKTIVA Combo Showed Higher Response Rates Against Nadofaragene

In one matching-adjusted indirect comparison, ImmunityBio evaluated data from the QUILT-3.032 study against results from the trial involving nadofaragene firadenovec-vncg.

The ANKTIVA plus BCG regimen produced an anytime complete response rate of 69.7%, compared with 53.4% for nadofaragene firadenovec-vncg.

The company also reported a median complete response duration of 22.1 months for the ANKTIVA combination versus 9.7 months for the comparator therapy.

In addition, cystectomy-free survival favored the ANKTIVA regimen, while overall survival differences between the treatments were not statistically significant.

Safety Findings Favored ANKTIVA Over TAR-200

A separate matching-adjusted indirect comparison evaluated ANKTIVA plus BCG against TAR-200 using data from the SunRISe-1 trial.

The analysis found that the ANKTIVA regimen achieved a 12-month complete response rate of 49.2%, compared with 45.9% for TAR-200, although the difference was not statistically significant.

However, patients receiving ANKTIVA plus BCG experienced fewer treatment-related adverse events. The study reported treatment-related adverse events in 61.7% of patients receiving the ANKTIVA regimen versus 83.5% for TAR-200.

According to the company, the analysis showed a statistically significant 68% reduction in the odds of treatment-related adverse events for patients treated with ANKTIVA plus BCG.

IBRX Price Action: ImmunityBio shares were down 3.94% at $7.97 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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