Relay Therapeutics Reports Early Success For Investigational Drug In Rare Vascular Disorders

Vascular anomalies are a group of rare disorders characterized by abnormal development of blood vessels, lymphatic vessels, and surrounding tissues.

Early Data Showed Lesion Reduction Across Patients

As of the April 15, 2026, data cutoff, 60% of response-evaluable patients achieved a volumetric response at the first MRI assessment conducted after 12 weeks of treatment.

Nearly all patients also experienced symptomatic improvement during the same period.

The ongoing Phase 2 ReInspire study is evaluating zovegalisib in vascular anomalies driven by PIK3CA mutations.

Among the 20 patients assessed for efficacy, 95% experienced lesion reduction, while responses were observed across multiple mutation types and disease categories.

Four patients who reached the 24-week scan showed continued deepening of lesion reduction.

Symptom Improvement And Safety Profile Supported Further Development

Patient- and clinician-reported assessments also pointed to clinical improvement.

At week 12, investigator global impression scores improved in 89% of patients, while patient global impression scores improved in 79% of patients. Pain-related symptom improvement was reported in 71% of evaluated symptoms.

Company Continues Expansion And Late-Stage Development Plans

Relay Therapeutics said enrollment continues for expansion cohorts evaluating 400mg once daily and 300mg twice daily dosing in adults and adolescents.

The company is also continuing development of zovegalisib in breast cancer, including the Phase 3 ReDiscover-2 trial evaluating the therapy in HR-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer patients with PI3Kα mutations.

RLAY Price Action: Relay Therapeutics shares were up 7.85% at $13.05 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.Copy

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