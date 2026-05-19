EXCLUSIVE: Hoth Therapeutics To Rebrand To Pursue AI Chip Technologies

The company said the strategic shift was unanimously approved by its board and is aimed at positioning the business within the growing AI semiconductor market.

Hoth added that it secured exclusive rights to AI semiconductor acceleration and spintronic computing technologies developed at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Company Targets AI Power And Efficiency Challenges

Rocket One Secures Exclusive Semiconductor Technology Rights

The company said one of the licensed technologies involves a nanomagnetic matrix multiplier intended to function as a hardware accelerator for machine learning and AI applications.

According to Hoth, the architecture is designed to support ultra-low-power AI acceleration, advanced memory efficiency, distributed AI infrastructure, and intelligent autonomous platforms.

The second licensed technology centers on spintronic memory systems that use electron spin rather than conventional charge-based semiconductor methods.

The company said the technology could have applications across defense infrastructure, aerospace systems, radiation-tolerant computing, and orbital AI environments.

Company To Maintain Biotechnology Operations

Hoth said it plans to continue its biotechnology programs and is evaluating the creation of a separate wholly owned subsidiary for its therapeutic development pipeline.

HOTH Price Action: Hoth Therapeutics shares were down 9.69% at $0.55 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Over the past month, HOTH has declined about 20.9% versus a 4.2% rise in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 46% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.7% gain.

Image Via Shutterstock