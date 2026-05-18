Why Is Hims & Hers Stock Sinking Monday?

The capital raise has likely intensified investor concerns surrounding possible dilution and increased leverage, adding pressure to an already extended multi-session decline in the stock.

Hims & Hers Unveils $300 Million Convertible Notes Offering

The company also expects to provide initial purchasers with an option to buy up to an additional $45 million in notes within 13 days of issuance.

The telehealth company said it intends to use proceeds from the offering to maintain financial flexibility while advancing its international growth strategy.

That includes supporting the proposed acquisition of Eucalyptus, which is expected to close in mid-2026.

Company Targets AI And Infrastructure Investments

Hims & Hers also plans to direct part of the proceeds toward technology and fulfillment infrastructure investments aimed at improving operational efficiency.

The company said additional funding would help expand artificial intelligence capabilities designed to improve the consumer experience and strengthen its closed-loop data ecosystem.

A portion of the proceeds will also fund capped call transactions tied to the notes offering. Those transactions are generally intended to reduce potential dilution to the company’s Class A common stock if the notes are converted.

Notes Carry Conversion And Redemption Features

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations accruing semi-annual interest and maturing on June 1, 2032, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed, or converted.

Holders may convert the notes under specified conditions, with Hims & Hers retaining the option to settle conversions using cash, shares of Class A common stock, or a combination of both.

The company said it may redeem the notes for cash beginning June 6, 2029, subject to certain conditions, including the company’s stock price exceeding 130% of the conversion price for a defined period.

HIMS Price Action: Hims & Hers Health shares were trading down 8.10% at $23.02 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data. The stock has declined about 63% over the past year.

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