Protara Therapeutics Reports 55% Complete Response Rate In Bladder Cancer Study

The updated findings from Cohort A of the ongoing open-label ADVANCED-2 study were presented during a poster session at the American Urological Association 2026 Annual Meeting.

• Protara Therapeutics stock is feeling bearish pressure. What’s weighing on TARA shares?

Durable Responses Observed At 12 Months

The dataset included 31 BCG-naïve NMIBC patients, with 29 evaluable for efficacy as of the April 5, 2026, data cutoff.

The company said the complete response (CR) rate at any time reached 72.4%, with 21 of 29 patients responding to treatment.

At six months, the CR rate stood at 66.7% among 27 evaluable patients. At 12 months, 55% of 20 evaluable patients maintained a complete response.

Among responders, the Kaplan-Meier estimated probability of maintaining a CR for six months was 73.1%, with a 95% confidence interval of 52.9 to 93.4.

The company also noted that 91.7% of patients maintained their complete response from nine months through 12 months. In addition, four of six re-induced patients achieved a complete response at six months.

Investigators Highlight Safety Profile

Mark Tyson, professor of urology at Mayo Clinic Phoenix and an investigator in the ADVANCED-2 study, said the data demonstrated strong durability and a favorable safety profile for TARA-002 in BCG-naïve NMIBC patients.

Tyson added that the bladder cancer community continues to need effective bladder-sparing treatment options, while also pointing to the therapy's streamlined administration process for physicians and patients.

According to the company, most treatment-related adverse events were Grade 1 and transient. No Grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse events were reported, and no patients discontinued treatment because of side effects.

The most commonly reported treatment-related adverse events included dysuria, fatigue and hematuria.

Protara Eyes Registrational Study Expansion

Jesse Shefferman, CEO of Protara Therapeutics, said the latest results reinforced the company's belief in TARA-002's potential in BCG-naïve NMIBC.

Shefferman added that Protara plans to complete enrollment in the registrational BCG-unresponsive cohort of ADVANCED-2 and expects to initiate ADVANCED-3, a registrational study comparing TARA-002 with intravesical chemotherapy, in the second half of 2026.

TARA Price Action: Protara Therapeutics shares were down 3.77% at $5.09 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Over the past month, TARA has declined about 1.92% versus a 6.3% rise in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 4% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.8% gain.

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