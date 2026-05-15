Tenaya Therapeutics' Gene Therapy Data Highlights Early Heart Rhythm Improvements

Presented at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapies 2026 Annual Meeting, the results covered six patients who received a single infusion at either 3E13 or 6E13 vg/kg.

All patients showed reductions in premature ventricular contractions (PVCs).

ARVC is a rare, progressive genetic heart disease where the right ventricle is replaced by fat and scar tissue.

Arrhythmia Burden Declines Across Trial Cohorts

Tenaya said mean PVC reductions reached 60% in Cohort 1 and 67% in Cohort 2.

Two patients with elevated baseline non-sustained ventricular tachycardia, or NSVT, experienced marked declines after treatment. One patient's NSVT count fell from 78 events per 24 hours to zero by Week 52, while another patient's count declined from 43 to four events per 24 hours at Week 20.

Other cardiac measures either remained stable or stayed within normal ranges during follow-up.

Biopsy Data Supports TN-401 Expression

The company also reported biopsy findings from five patients that showed evidence of TN-401 transduction and expression in heart muscle cells.

Tenaya said TN-401 DNA and messenger RNA were detected in cardiac tissue samples collected during follow-up, while PKP2 protein expression measurements ranged from a 4% decrease to a 15% increase.

Tenaya said TN-401 was generally well tolerated at both dose levels, with no dose-limiting toxicities reported.

The most common treatment-related adverse events involved temporary elevations in troponins or liver enzymes.

Price Action

Tenaya Therapeutics shares were down 4.90% at $0.88 at the time of publication Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Over the past month, TNYA has gained about 18.4% versus a 6.4% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 23% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.9% gain.

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