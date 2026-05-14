Tempus AI, Bristol Myers Squibb Expand AI-Driven Clinical Trial Efforts

The companies plan to use artificial intelligence, multimodal real-world data, and advanced data science tools to refine drug development strategies in oncology and neuroscience.

The initiative will leverage Tempus' AI-enabled analytical platform, Lens, to analyze a large library of de-identified multimodal patient records.

The companies said the collaboration is intended to strengthen Bristol Myers Squibb's development portfolio by testing trial assumptions, identifying appropriate patient populations, and improving control group validation.

Focus On Oncology And Alzheimer's Disease

The collaboration initially supports several solid tumor oncology programs, including lung, colon, and prostate cancers. The companies also plan to extend the effort into neuroscience programs focused on Alzheimer's disease.

According to the companies, the initiative is designed to help identify patient groups most likely to benefit from investigational therapies while improving the precision of clinical research.

Executives Highlight Data-Driven Drug Development

Ryan Fukushima, CEO of Data and Apps at Tempus, said the collaboration is intended to deepen understanding of patient biology by linking clinical records with molecular subtypes.

Fukushima said the partnership aims to uncover biological signals tied to unmet patient needs and improve how trial assumptions are evaluated and how patient groups are stratified.

Bryan Campbell, senior vice president of Drug Development Strategy & Innovation at Bristol Myers Squibb, said the collaboration focuses on improving development-stage decision-making through more rigorous data analysis.

Campbell added that combining Tempus' real-world data capabilities with Bristol Myers Squibb's development expertise could support more disciplined and data-driven study designs with the goal of bringing treatments to patients more quickly.

Existing Partnership Expands

The new initiative builds on existing work between the companies, including deployment of the Next Pathways program across 13 community-based health systems focused on addressing care gaps for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

Price Action: Tempus AI shares were down 0.96% at $45.88 and Bristol-Myers Squibb shares were up 0.34% at $56.58 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Over the past month, TEM has declined about 3.8% versus a 8.7% rise in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 24% year-to-date compared to the index’s 9.0% gain.

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