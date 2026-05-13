Novo Nordisk Highlights New Wegovy Pill Data

The company said adults treated with oral semaglutide 25 mg achieved clinically meaningful weight loss regardless of whether they experienced rapid early reductions in body weight.

Early Responders Saw Greater Long-Term Weight Loss

According to the new analysis, nearly 29% of participants classified as "early responders" — those who lost at least 10% of body weight by week 16 — recorded average weight loss of 13.2% at that stage of treatment.

By week 64, those early responders achieved an average weight loss of 21.6%.

Participants who did not meet the early-response benchmark still reported average weight loss of 11.5% by the end of the study.

Wegovy Pill Also Improved Physical Function

A separate OASIS 4 analysis showed nearly eight in 10 participants with poor physical function experienced clinically meaningful improvements in function scores while taking the Wegovy pill, compared with 42.9% in the placebo group.

The scores measured physical capabilities, including stamina and range of motion. Novo Nordisk said participants in this subgroup achieved weight loss comparable to the broader treatment population.

Novo Nordisk Compared Wegovy Pill With Orforglipron

Additional analyses presented at ECO2026 suggested that the Wegovy pill produced greater weight loss and lower discontinuation rates due to gastrointestinal side effects than orforglipron.

In the OPTIC patient preference survey, 84% of respondents favored a treatment profile similar to the Wegovy pill over one resembling orforglipron.

Novo Nordisk added that the latest findings support the primary OASIS 4 trial results, which showed an average weight loss of 17% among adults taking the Wegovy pill versus 2.7% among placebo participants.

NVO Price Action: Novo Nordisk shares were down 0.11% at $46.95 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, NVO has gained about 26.4% versus a 9.1% rise in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 9% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.8% gain.

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