• Eli Lilly stock is showing upward bias. What should traders watch with LLY?

The company presented data from the SURMOUNT-MAINTAIN and ATTAIN-MAINTAIN studies at the 33rd European Congress on Obesity. The findings were also published in The Lancet and Nature Medicine, respectively.

SURMOUNT-MAINTAIN Meets Primary Goals

In the SURMOUNT-MAINTAIN trial, both maintenance-dose Zepbound and a reduced 5 mg dose achieved the study's primary and key secondary endpoints.

The study evaluated whether continuing Zepbound after 60 weeks of initial treatment was superior to placebo in maintaining body weight reduction through week 112.

Patients who remained on the maximum tolerated dose preserved all previously achieved weight loss. Those switched to the 5 mg dose maintained most of their reduction, regaining an average of 5.6 kilograms.

Foundayo Also Shows Positive Results

The ATTAIN-MAINTAIN study found that patients switching to Foundayo also maintained most of their prior weight reduction after reaching a weight plateau in earlier SURMOUNT-5 treatment.

Zepbound and Mounjaro Revenue Continues To Grow

Mounjaro's revenue increased 125% to $8.7 billion. U.S. revenue was $4.2 billion, an increase of 59%, reflecting strong demand, partially offset by lower realized prices.

U.S. Zepbound revenue increased 79% to $4.1 billion, primarily driven by strong demand, partially offset by lower realized prices, including previously announced reductions in cash pay prices.

In April, Eli Lilly reported positive topline results from its Phase 3 ACHIEVE-4 trial of its oral drug Foundayo (orforglipron) for weight loss.

The study showed that orforglipron met the primary goal of cardiovascular safety compared with insulin glargine in adults with type 2 diabetes and obesity or overweight at elevated cardiovascular risk.

The study also indicated stronger reductions in blood sugar and body weight, positioning the therapy as a potential alternative to insulin-based treatment.

LLY Price Action: Eli Lilly shares were up 1.52% at $1,004.90 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Over the past month, Eli Lilly has gained about 6.7% versus a 9% rise in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 7% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.7% gain.

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