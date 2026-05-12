Why Is Nano-Cap Dare Bioscience Stock Trading Higher On Tuesday?

Dare Bioscience Ovaprene Phase 3 Interim Results

The recent interim analysis by the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) showed that the trial could continue without modifications, reinforcing Ovaprene’s potential as a meaningful contraceptive alternative.

The DSMB reviewed data from 339 study subjects, contributing 1,789 menstrual cycles of safety data, representing a proportion of the study’s 2,500-cycle target.

The women’s health company said the study’s findings indicated a pregnancy rate of approximately 9% among participants, consistent with prior expectations.

DARE Technical Analysis: Key Levels And Momentum

From a technical perspective, Dare Bioscience’s stock is currently trading 7.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $2.49, indicating a bullish short-term trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.06, suggesting that the stock is in a neutral zone, neither overbought nor oversold, which could indicate room for further upside.

Key Resistance : $2.75 — This level is significant as it aligns closely with the recent swing high, suggesting potential selling pressure.

: $2.75 — This level is significant as it aligns closely with the recent swing high, suggesting potential selling pressure. Key Support: $2.49 — This level is important as it corresponds to the 20-day SMA, which could act as a floor for the stock.

DARE Stock Price Activity: Dare Bioscience shares were up 5.95% at $2.67 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: PeopleImages.com – Yuri A via Shuttestock