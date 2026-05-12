Investors Await Damage Assessment After West Pharmaceutical Cyberattack

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) on Monday disclosed a material cybersecurity attack on May 7, saying an unauthorized party exfiltrated data and encrypted certain systems.

After detecting the intrusion on May 4, the company activated incident response protocols, took systems offline globally to contain the breach, notified law enforcement, and hired external cyber-forensic experts.

West Pharmaceutical Restores Core Systems As Investigation Continues

The investigation into the scope of the attack and impacted data remains ongoing.

The incident temporarily disrupted global operations, the company noted in an SEC filing.

The pharmaceutical packaging company said it has restored core enterprise systems, while shipping, receiving, and manufacturing activities have resumed at some sites.

Restoration work at remaining sites is still underway, and the company has not provided a timeline for full recovery.

The company said it has not yet determined the financial or operational impact of the incident.

Analyst Sees Near-Term Uncertainty

William Blair analyst on Tuesday wrote, "While the disclosure no doubt introduces near-term uncertainty regarding operations and the potential resulting financial implications, we view the company's initial response as swift and comprehensive."

Analyst Matt Larew further added, "However, given the limited visibility into the magnitude and lasting impact of the disruption, we look for further updates from the company, including confirmation of restoration at the remaining impacted sites and additional disclosure quantifying any financial impacts."

William Blair maintains a rating of Outperform for the stock, and that rating is predicated on West being a high-quality, franchise name that provides quality and dependable earnings and cash flow, a clear leadership competitive position, and access to attractive end-market trends without a single product or technology risk.

WST Price Action: West Pharmaceutical shares were down 2.02% at $315.77 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data. Over the past month, WST has gained about 25.2% versus a 8.2% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 17% year-to-date compared to the index's 6.9% gain.

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