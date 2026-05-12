Novo Nordisk Presents New Wegovy Data Showing Strong Weight Loss, Fat Reduction

The company also said a separate analysis showed most of the weight lost with Wegovy came from body fat, while muscle function was preserved.

• Novo Nordisk stock is trading near recent lows. What’s next for NVO stock?

Higher-Dose Wegovy Delivered Greater Weight Loss

The STEP UP trial evaluated semaglutide 7.2 mg, semaglutide 2.4 mg, and placebo over 72 weeks in more than 1,400 adults with obesity who did not have Type 2 diabetes.

According to the data, participants taking the 7.2 mg dose lost an average of 21% of their body weight, equivalent to roughly 23 kilograms (~ 50 pounds) for the average participant who weighed 113 kilograms before treatment.

Patients on the 2.4 mg dose lost about 17.5% of body weight, while placebo participants lost 2.4%.

Novo Nordisk said the higher dose demonstrated a safety and tolerability profile consistent with the 2.4 mg dose.

STEP UP Analysis Examined Early Responders To Treatment

A new STEP UP analysis also examined how quickly participants responded to treatment. Researchers defined "early responders" as individuals who lost at least 15% of their body weight within the first 24 weeks.

Among patients taking the 7.2 mg dose, 27% qualified as early responders, compared with 21% in the 2.4 mg group and 3% in the placebo group. Early responders in the 7.2 mg group ultimately lost 27.7% of body weight by week 72.

Study Shows Majority Of Weight Loss Came From Fat

Another sub-analysis involving 55 participants used MRI scans to evaluate body composition changes. The company said 84% of weight loss with semaglutide was tied to reductions in fat mass.

Abdominal visceral fat declined by more than 30%, while muscle mass fell by about 10% from baseline. Researchers also reported preserved functional muscle strength, based on a 30-second sit-to-stand test.

NVO Price Action: Novo Nordisk shares were up 0.42% at $46.40 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, NVO has gained about 25% versus a 8.2% rise in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 10% year-to-date compared to the index’s 6.9% gain.

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