Chuck Schumer Sounds Alarm On Hantavirus Threat, Says Trump 'Didn't Learn The Lesson From COVID-19'

On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called on the Trump administration to restore public health funding and rehire infectious disease experts following concerns raised by a recent Hantavirus outbreak warning.

Schumer Calls For Public Health Overhaul

In a post on X, Schumer warned that the U.S. is not adequately prepared for emerging infectious disease threats and criticized past policy decisions, which he says weakened public health systems.

"The Hantavirus outbreak reminds us we need to invest in public health preparedness," Schumer wrote.

He added, "Sadly, the Trump Administration didn't learn the lesson from COVID-19 and gutted our public health defenses."

He outlined a plan urging officials to "rehire the fired outbreak-response experts, restore funding to protect Americans from infectious diseases, and rejoin the @WHO that tracks outbreaks and provides early warning."

Schumer added, "Rehire, restore, rejoin—that's how we keep the American people healthy and safe."

Hantavirus Cruise Outbreak Sparks Political Clash

Earlier, a Hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius left at least three people dead and eight others ill, prompting health officials to monitor possible exposures after passengers returned to multiple countries, including the U.S.

Schumer blamed staffing cuts for weakening disease surveillance, accusing President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and DOGE of removing CDC inspectors and port health workers.

He also called for restoring infectious disease funding and preparedness programs.

Acting CDC Director Jay Bhattacharya defended the federal response to the Hantavirus outbreak, saying the CDC coordinated with the World Health Organization and warned against panic.

"This is not COVID, Jake, and we don’t want to treat it like COVID," Bhattacharya said while rejecting criticism that the agency responded too slowly.

Hantavirus: Symptoms, Spread And Severe Risks

Hantavirus is a rare rodent-borne virus spread through urine, droppings, or saliva that can cause severe illness in humans.

In the Americas, it is linked to Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), while in Europe and Asia, it causes Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS).

HPS typically starts like the flu but can rapidly progress to severe respiratory failure and can be fatal in serious cases.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.