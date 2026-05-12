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WASHINGTON – January 30 2025: President Donald Trump speaks at a White House press briefing after a Black Hawk helicopter collided with American Airlines flight 5342 by DCA airport
May 12, 2026 3:54 AM 2 min read

Bernie Sanders Mocks Trump Drug Price Claim, Says President 'Who Never Lies, Said He Cut Drug Prices By 400-600%'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) criticized President Donald Trump's claim that his administration cut prescription drug prices by 400% to 600%, calling the figures misleading and promoting his own proposal to reduce medication costs.

Sanders Mocks Trump Drug Price Claim

On Monday, at a White House maternal healthcare event, Trump claimed that his administration was reducing drug prices by "400, 500, or even 600%," adding that the exact figure depends on how you phrase the question.

He also suggested alternative reductions, like 70 or 80%, and said he preferred to describe it as 500%.

In a post on X, Sanders responded, "Good news: Trump, who never lies, said he cut drug prices by 400-600%."

He added, "Quick. Go to your pharmacy. Demand a 400, 500%, 600% reduction on your drug prices. Tell them Trump sent you."

He continued the sarcasm by urging readers to test the claim directly at pharmacies, before pivoting to policy.

"If that doesn't work, tell Trump to support the bill I introduced to cut drug prices in half," Sanders added.

Warren Slams Trump Drug Price

Earlier, White House economists had estimated that Trump's drug pricing agreements could have saved about $529 billion over a decade, with additional Medicaid savings of $64.3 billion under his "most favored nation" policy.

The analysis also projected potential savings of up to $733 billion if the framework were expanded.

Separately, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized Trump's claim that TrumpRx was cutting drug prices by 600%, saying the math was impossible.

She used a glass-of-water demonstration to argue that such reductions exceed 100% and called the claim "empty."

Trump unveiled TrumpRx.gov with Dr. Mehmet Oz and Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, claiming it would help Americans "save a lot of money and be healthy."

The platform does not directly sell medications; instead, it allows users to compare discounted drug prices and generate coupons that can be redeemed at pharmacies or through manufacturers' websites.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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