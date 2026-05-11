Alpha Tau Medical Stock Surges As Interim Brain Tumor Trial Data Sparks Rally

In the first three patients treated, two showed complete responses, with full disappearance of enhancing tumor lesions, while the third showed stable disease with a 30% reduction in tumor size.

No unanticipated serious adverse events were observed as of May 3, 2026. One related grade 3 SAE—seizure with temporary paralysis—resolved with steroid treatment.

The data come from the REGAIN study, which is evaluating the safety and feasibility of Alpha DaRT in recurrent glioblastoma. The company said no patients have experienced local or distant recurrence or ongoing symptoms from the procedure.

Separately, Alpha Tau said it completed enrollment in its ReSTART pivotal trial of intratumoral Alpha DaRT for recurrent cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

DRTS Technical Outlook: Momentum And Key Support Levels

The stock has shown impressive performance over the past year, with a 12-month gain of 258.57%. Currently, the price is significantly above its moving averages, with the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at $7.89 and the stock trading 28.1% above this level.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, indicating improving momentum as downside pressure eases. This suggests a bullish sentiment among traders, aligning with the recent positive news.

Support and resistance levels are crucial for understanding potential price movements:

Key Resistance : $9.07 — This level is significant as it marks the 52-week high reached in May.

: $9.07 — This level is significant as it marks the 52-week high reached in May. Key Support: $7.41 — This level aligns with the 50-day SMA, providing a potential floor for the stock.

Price Action

Alpha Tau Medical shares were up 20% at $10.21 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock