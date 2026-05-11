GSK Targets China's Hepatitis B Market Through New Deal

Bepirovirsen is under priority regulatory review in China for chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

GSK Partners With Sino Biopharmaceutical On Hepatitis B Drug

The partnership centers on bepirovirsen, an investigational treatment for chronic hepatitis B currently under priority regulatory review in China. Under the agreement, CTTQ will oversee importation, distribution, hospital access, and promotional activities for the therapy in mainland China.

GSK will continue to serve as the marketing authorization holder and retain responsibility for regulatory matters, quality oversight, pharmacovigilance, and global medical strategy.

GSK licensed bepirovirsen from Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and collaborated with them on its development.

Bepirovirsen Under Priority Review In China

China's latest National Action Plan for the Prevention and Treatment of Viral Hepatitis for 2025-2030 identified functional cure as a treatment goal for hepatitis B patients.

Bepirovirsen received Breakthrough Therapy designation in China in 2021 and was accepted for Priority Review in April 2026.

GSK said the submission was supported by positive Phase 3 trial data from the B-Well 1 and B-Well 2 studies, which showed statistically significant functional cure rates.

The drug is designed as a triple-action antisense oligonucleotide aimed at suppressing hepatitis B viral DNA and hepatitis B surface antigen levels while also stimulating the immune system.

The collaboration agreement initially runs for 5.5 years, with an option for extension by mutual agreement.

GSK added that it will also gain the ability to review certain early-stage pipeline assets from the SBP Group for potential collaborations outside China.

GSK Begins Final Buyback Tranche

Separately, GSK said the fifth and final tranche of its previously announced 2 billion British pounds share repurchase program will begin on May 11.

The company entered a non-discretionary agreement with Citigroup Global Markets Limited to repurchase up to approximately 180 million British pounds of shares by June 26, 2026.

GSK said it has already repurchased more than 114.4 million shares for approximately 1.82 billion British pounds under the first four tranches of the program.

GSK Price Action: GSK shares were up 0.12% at $50.47 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Over the past month, GSK has declined about 13.3% versus a 9.2% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 3% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.9% gain.

Photo: Shutterstock