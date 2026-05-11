A hantavirus outbreak aboard an international cruise ship has triggered political backlash in the U.S. as Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) links the incident to federal public health staffing cuts and warns of gaps in disease surveillance systems.

Cruise Ship Hantavirus Outbreak

The outbreak occurred aboard the MV Hondius, where at least three people have died and at least eight others have fallen ill, according to health officials.

Some passengers have already returned to the United States and other countries while health authorities monitor potential exposures.

Schumer said the crisis underscores weakened U.S. disease surveillance capacity following staffing and funding reductions.

On Sunday, Schumer wrote on X, "Last year, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and DOGE fired CDC inspectors and port health workers whose entire job was to track global viruses."

He added, "We must rehire the CDC cruise ship inspectors, port health workers, and disease detectives Trump fired."

In a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Schumer also urged restoration of infectious disease funding and vaccine preparedness programs.

On Friday, the CDC said that "the overall risk to travelers and the American public remains extremely low" and that routine travel could continue.

Schumer questioned that assessment on Sunday, asking, "How do they know? They have made it impossible to find out. That is not reassurance. That is incompetence."

Hantavirus: Transmission, Risks And Global Response

Hantaviruses are rare rodent-borne viruses spread mainly through exposure to urine, droppings, or saliva and can cause severe illness in humans.

In the Americas, they lead to Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), while in Europe and Asia, they are linked to Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS).

HPS often begins with flu-like symptoms and can progress to severe respiratory failure, with a high fatality rate in serious cases.

The update came as health officials monitored a hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship, which resulted in multiple infections and three deaths.

The World Health Organization reported limited suspected transmission and said overall public risk remained low.

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